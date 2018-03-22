Mr. Movie review: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ not all that Uplifting

“Pacific Rim Uprising” picks up the story of humanity a decade after 2013’s original. If you didn’t see it then some definitions are in order. A rift in the ocean floor was produced the Kaiju. They invaded the planet with the goal of eradicating humankind and taking over.
Large human-looking machines called Jaegers stopped them. Each Jaeger is run by two humans whose brains meld together and function as one.
A new Kaiju attack brings new characters and actors who work with a few actors from the original cast who reprise their characters.
John Boyega — Finn in the new “Star Wars” series — stars with Clint’s kid Scott Eastwood. Boyega is Jake. He’s the reluctant hero and the son of the first film’s hero Stacker Pentecost. Eastwood is Jake’s former partner.
Never miss a local story.
Boyega’s natural, easy-to-like delivery makes his future very bright. Plus he has great chemistry with Eastwood and others in the cast. Like Boyega, Eastwood — who looks and sounds so much like his dad that it’s scary — is terrific in this role. However, like his dad, Eastwood is at his best when he’s looking tough, or competent, or concerned — and not delivering lines.
Call this one — like the original — Transformers light. Giant machines fight. Buildings are destroyed. People are stomped on and killed. All of this is done via CGI and camera trickery.
Boring.
Though they’re computer generated images, the Kaiju look a lot like those cheesy creatures from Japanese horror movies of the 1960s. In 2018 they still look cheesy.
This brand of film works best with a sense of humor. “Pacific Rim Uprising” doesn’t have one. The four writers — and there’s part of the problem — and director Steven DeKnight could have at least had some fun and added a line from Eastwood aimed at the Kaiju that goes something like, “Go ahead, punks, make my day.”
The line would have brought down the house and made my — and everyone else’s — day.
Movie name: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’
Director: Steven S. DeKnight
Stars: John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Adria Arjona, Tian Jing, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Charlie Day.
Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the AMC Kennewick 12, Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments