Mr. Movie review: This is not Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’, and that’s a good thing

As you know, “Tomb Raider’s” Lara Croft was originally a video game character. Angelina Jolie brought her to life in 2001. One sequel came out of Jolie’s non-game version and then Croft — gratefully — disappeared.
Until now.
Alicia Vikander’s “Tomb Rader” tells how Lara Croft became Lara Croft. Her father — done by the wonderful character actor Dominic West — disappears while trying to keep the tomb of a Japanese demon from being found. Releasing the demon will mean the end of humanity.
Refusing to admit her father is dead, Croft finds information that leads her to the island where the demon is entombed. Unable to resist, she heads to the island and a surprise or two.
To no one’s surprise, “Tomb Raider” is slam bang action from the opening sequence to the closing credits. Getting to the island, a daring escape and a few other scenes are nail biting. They’re lots of fun and the movie is riveting until Croft gets to the tomb. From that point forward there are few surprises.
While not totally original, the good news is Vikander. She’s a great choice for the role. Jolie’s portrayal and her films focused on the egocentric actress and how she’s so macho. Both were critical bombs and rightfully so. While we did believe Jolie can kick butt, her Lara Croft is two-dimensional and not all that likable.
We do like the Oscar-winning Vikander (“The Danish Girl”) and unlike Jolie, she’s three-dimensional. Her interpretation of Lara Croft is tough and smart, and she is totally buff and can absolutely kick butt. Vikander’s character — however — is also sweet, has lots of soft spots and doesn’t have a mean bone in her body.
Her vulnerability makes her an appealing heroine. This and a pretty good plot allows me to recommend the film and not be — like I did with Jolie’s — a “Tomb Raider” berater.
Movie name: ‘Tomb Raider’
Director: Roar Uthaug
Stars: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas, Derek Jacobi
Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
