Mr. Movie review: ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ is neither bad, nor good

Fairchild Cinemas is playing “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” in limited showings at the Queensgate 12. Originally released in 2016, it’s based on Kent Nerburn’s novel. He and director Steven Lewis Simpson co-wrote the screenplay.
In the story Nerburn is invited to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota by Dan. He’s a Lakota native whose invitation totally changes Nerburn’s life. The acting — especially that of the late Dave Bald Eagle — is exceptional. The story not so much. Anger over what the white man did to American Indians makes the movie’s tone rather militant. The saving grace comes from a sense of humor, gorgeous cinematography and some wonderful philosophical gems.
Movie name: ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’
Director: Steven Lewis Simpson
Stars: Dave Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney, Richard Ray Whitman
Mr. Movie rating: 3 stars
Not rated but probably R for language and mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12.
