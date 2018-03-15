Dave Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney and Richard Ray Whitman in “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.”
Mr. Movie review: ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ is neither bad, nor good

By Gary Wolcott

March 15, 2018 02:35 PM

Fairchild Cinemas is playing “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” in limited showings at the Queensgate 12. Originally released in 2016, it’s based on Kent Nerburn’s novel. He and director Steven Lewis Simpson co-wrote the screenplay.

In the story Nerburn is invited to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota by Dan. He’s a Lakota native whose invitation totally changes Nerburn’s life. The acting — especially that of the late Dave Bald Eagle — is exceptional. The story not so much. Anger over what the white man did to American Indians makes the movie’s tone rather militant. The saving grace comes from a sense of humor, gorgeous cinematography and some wonderful philosophical gems.

Movie name: ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’

Director: Steven Lewis Simpson

Stars: Dave Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney, Richard Ray Whitman

Mr. Movie rating: 3 stars

Not rated but probably R for language and mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

