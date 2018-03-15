Mr. Movie review: Like, but don’t love ‘Love, Simon’

“Jurassic World’s” Nick Robinson is Simon. He’s gay. Simon has really cool straight friends who have no clue, and really straight-laced but equally cool parents. He is unsure of exactly how to handle his sexual orientation and when or how to come out. Simon responds to a post by Blue, an anonymous classmate with a similar dilemma. They correspond and swap philosophy and fears.
Simon wants to meet. Blue isn’t so sure.
Their back and forth gets discovered by school pariah Martin. Threats to reveal Simon’s secret follow. The price tag for silence is for Simon to find a way to set Martin up with Abby. She’s an important cog in Simon’s circle of friends.
Robinson reminds me a lot of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He’s charismatic and impossible not to like. Like Gordon-Levitt, he’s also a very good actor. Robinson has a blast with the narration, and his acting is terrific. The film, however, is more tongue-in-cheek than serious. The comic tone makes for a rather sanitized version of the difficulty a young person might face in that situation.
The philosophy of the producers, director Greg Berlanti (“Life as We Know It”) and TV writers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker is that humor scores more tolerance points than drama.
In this case they might be right. Love, Simon works.
Movie name: ‘Love, Simon’
Director: Greg Berlanti
Stars: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Logan Miller, Tony Hale
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
