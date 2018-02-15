Black Panther’s performances & effects overcome its flaws

‘Black Panther’
Black Panther is the latest of the Marvel Comics heroes to be immortalized in cinema. A meteorite hit the African nation of Wakanda eons ago and gave it a deposit of vibranium. The substance gave the country technological advantages unheard of throughout the world.
To keep the substance and the technology from being abused, Wakandans isolated themselves from the rest of the world.
The setup starts in 1992 when a Wakandan king kills a Wakandan prince when the prince goes to — pardon the fantasy/sci-fi figure of speech — the dark side. After that the story switches gears and picks up where Captain America: Civil War left off. Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is crowned king of Wakanda after the assassination of his father.
Vowing to be a good king, T’Challa not only deals with challenges and forces within Wakanda but faces the most dangerous threat of all from Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger.
That’s all you need to know.
I don’t normally pay that much attention to casting and the acting of CGI-dominated Marvel movies. The positives start with the charismatic Boseman. Many of you will find it odd that I say that because like he did in last year’s Thurgood Marshall biopic Marshall, Boseman’s line-shouting delivery seems better suited to a stage than a movie.
In past films his shouting style irritated more than ingratiated, but there is, however, something electric about him. That almost-indefinable trait gives Black Panther a nice edge. Plus, Boseman adopts and sticks with a nicely done African accent, and he is buff enough to believably pull off the non-CGI stunts.
Joining the battle is an equally electric Jordan. He’s been a favorite of co-writer and director Ryan Coogler. Jordan was incredible in his Coogler’s exceptional flick Fruitvale Station and in 2015’s Rocky Balboa sequel Creed.
Jordan’s natural, believable and easy delivery is perfect for the villainous Killmonger.
The cast’s best — and most fun — acting is found in its female members. Lupita Nyong’o continues a career packed with excellent choices. She’s wonderful as Nakia, T’Challa’s ex-girlfriend. Angela Basset is always Angela Basset, and she plays T’Challa’s super serious mom.
The two best performances belong to Danai Guria (TV’s The Walking Dead) who plays the woman leading Wakanda’s military. She gives one of those great intensity-on-steroids performances that is perfectly offset by Letitia Wright, who does T’Challa’s goofy techno-geek sister, Shuri. In smaller but important roles are Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis (both of The Hobbit) and Forest Whitaker.
As a story, Black Panther is in the middle of the super hero pack. It’s pretty hard after what is now 18 Marvel movies to come up with a plot that doesn’t go from A to B to C and on down to Z in about the same way. Yeah, the characters and settings are different but really, this is a super hero movie plot and they all have that same story trajectory.
Like all but the last Thor flick, Thor: Ragnarok, this one is half an hour too long, but it’s hard to resist not padding it for time when there are all those great special effects to pack into the plot.
Why waste them?
It’s a minor complaint because while the film is too long, the cinematography and the special effects drive this movie and drive it hard. There are few slow spots. What’s missing — and what many of the Marvel and DC super hero movies miss — is a sense of humor. This one is pretty dry, and as one comment I heard recently put so eloquently, Boseman’s Black Panther could use a sidekick.
Coogler overcomes the lack of humor and a sidekick by building intensity and putting a lot of energy into his film. They more than offset the slow spots and make this one worth a shot. Oh, and Stan Lee’s cameo is one of his best and gives Black Panther its only laugh.
▪ Rated PG-13 for some violence and mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 3 1/2 out of 5
