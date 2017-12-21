Hugh Jackman leads a stellar cast giving standout performances in "The Greatest Showman," a biopic on showman and huckster P.T. Barnum.
Hugh Jackman leads a stellar cast giving standout performances in "The Greatest Showman," a biopic on showman and huckster P.T. Barnum. Niko Tavernise AP
Hugh Jackman leads a stellar cast giving standout performances in "The Greatest Showman," a biopic on showman and huckster P.T. Barnum. Niko Tavernise AP

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘The Greatest Showman’ is a terrific musical

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

December 21, 2017 12:38 PM

The Greatest Showman casts Hugh Jackman as showman P.T. Barnum. Many people don’t know that Jackman is an all-purpose actor who can do more than play Wolverine in the X-Men. He is a great singer and an athletic dancer. Supporting Jackman are Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and others who also do their own singing and dancing.

All of them spin, twirl and whirl through some terrific sets that plant you firmly in the late 1800s.

This flick is short, to the point and totally fun. Barnum was pretty good promoter and a most excellent huckster. He’d likely approve of the liberties taken with this biopic of a big chunk of his life. Packed with much better music than they did with their Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning La La Land, Justin Paul and Benj Pasek pack first-time director Michael Gracey’s film with songs that demand dance.

Add the circus atmosphere of the Greatest Show on Earth, and The Greatest Showman gives you the not-so-surprising — sorry Pitch Perfect 3 — best musical of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Movie name: ‘The Greatest Showman’

Director: Michael Gracey

Stars: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson

Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars

Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The Accountant' movie trailer

    Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick star in the film about a forensic accountant who uncooks the books for illicit clients.

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.