Gary Oldman shines as Winston Churchill in director Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour." But that may not be enough to make this film must-see.
Gary Oldman shines as Winston Churchill in director Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour." But that may not be enough to make this film must-see. Jack English Focus Features
Gary Oldman shines as Winston Churchill in director Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour." But that may not be enough to make this film must-see. Jack English Focus Features

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘Darkest Hour’ is Gary Oldman at his best

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

December 21, 2017 12:38 PM

Darkest Hour is a biopic about British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s first few days in office.

A porked-up Gary Oldman does Churchill, who assumes office as Adolph Hitler and the Nazis have British and French troops pinned down at Dunkirk. Some in the government want Churchill to appease Hitler and come up with some sort of diplomatic settlement. “He can have Europe, just leave us alone” is the message sent to Churchill by many politicians and a lot of the people of Britain.

Oldman is exceptional as Churchill and plays him as a deeply flawed human being with an alcohol problem that adds to his odd lifestyle. Oldman waddles through the movie mumbling most of his lines. His sometimes tortured performance works.

Churchill — as history notes — didn’t fold. Darkest Hour shows how difficult it was for Churchill to balance duty to country with duty to humanity and the duty he had to the people of his country. All of it comes to a head in one of the film’s best and most human scenes when the prime minister connects with the people. That scene worked. Big time. Not much else does.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Movie name: ‘Darkest Hour’

Director: Joe Wright

Stars: Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James

Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The Accountant' movie trailer

    Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick star in the film about a forensic accountant who uncooks the books for illicit clients.

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.