Mr. Movie review: ‘All I See is You’

‘All I See is You’
I always get nervous when the first five or 10 minutes of a movie is packed with gorgeous visuals and a rambling narrative. Both are designed to “hook” you. You’ll see willowy clouds and beautiful shots of water, cities or landscapes from above and on the ground. One image blends into the next and that into the next, and sometimes we end up back at the original image.
Many times the writers, producers and directors put a provocative plot inside all that fluff and think that you’ll think because the visuals are so brilliant the plot is deep and exceptional.
In this case, the provocative story has Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively playing Gina. She is blind and living in Thailand with her successful husband James. He’s done by Terminator Genisys’ Jason Clarke. A new medical procedure gives her back her sight. It’s a blessing of sorts, and this is where the movie has some depth and poses some interesting questions. She had sight as a child but her life, once sight is restored, doesn’t really look like Gina imagined. He’s a little shaken by that. She’s always depended on him for everything. Her newfound independence is threatening to him.
That leads to great questions couched in an interesting concept. It is a little bit deep and a little bit dark, but — in the end — it falls victim to director Marc Forster’s (Quantum of Solace) packing the film with way too much art and not enough substance.
I can’t recommend you see All I See is You.
Movie name: ‘All I See is You’
Director: Marc Forster
Stars: Blake Lively, Jason Clarke, Danny Huston
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated R for brief nudity, mature themes and some language. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
