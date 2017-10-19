Mr. Movie review: Mark Felt’s Story Doesn’t Make You Feel Much

Mr. Movie

By Gary Wolcott

Mark Felt is Watergate’s Deep Throat. He fed Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward all kinds of information about the dastardly deeds of disgraced former President Richard Nixon and his White House henchmen. Felt’s identity was a secret from the early 1970s to 2005 when he finally fessed up.

Liam Neeson plays Felt, who doesn’t appear to have had much of a personality. Neither does Neeson, so the role is a pretty good fit. That’s not a criticism. Neeson is at his best when he’s the fulcrum a plot revolves around and doesn’t have to do all that much. This film is much like that.

The story is based on Felt’s book and is written and directed by Peter Landesman, who did the Will Smith true-life bomb Concussion. Landesman is just not a good storyteller. Felt’s story doesn’t make you feel much, is told in chunks and while a fascinating piece of history, catching of 1976’s acclaimed All The President’s Men on Netflix will be a heck of a lot more informative, fun and intense.

Movie name: ‘Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House’

Director: Peter Landesman

Stars: Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Tony Goldwyn, Josh Lucas, Michael C. Hall, Tom Sizemore, Bruce Greenwood, Eddie Marsan

Mr. Movie rating: Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at AMC Kennewick

