Judi Dench, left, and Ali Fazal appear in a scene from "Victoria and Abdul."
Judi Dench, left, and Ali Fazal appear in a scene from "Victoria and Abdul." Peter Mountain AP
Judi Dench, left, and Ali Fazal appear in a scene from "Victoria and Abdul." Peter Mountain AP

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘Victoria and Abdul’: Dench’s Victoria is a jewel

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

October 05, 2017 3:39 PM

Abdul is a Muslim from India who gained much influence over England’s Queen Victoria in the last 15 years of her reign.

“Victoria and Abdul” is a good news, bad news scenario. The good news: Judi Dench plays Victoria again. The last time was in “Mrs. Brown” some 20 years ago, and she got raves and award nominations. Look for the same here. Dench could play a wall clock and be better than 99 percent of today’s actors.

Her connection with the charming Ali Fazal, who plays Abdul, is exceptional. They have a blast until the second hour. That’s the bad news. The first hour is charming, fun, funny and packed with life. It’s a witty telling of the aged queen’s final years. Hour two spends all of its time on how Abdul upset the royal applecart and ticked off everyone from the prime minister to Victoria’s children.

It’s there the film grinds to a screeching halt.

Movie name: Victoria and Abdul

Director: Stephen Frears

Stars: Judy Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard, Michael Gambon, Paul Higgins, Olivia Williams, Simon Callow

Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.