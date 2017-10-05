Mr. Movie review: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ a gem, better than English remake

This one won the 2009 Best Foreign Film Oscar. It is one of my all-time favorite mysteries and was among my favorites that year. This is much, much better than the English remake in 2015 that starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and Alfred Molina.
Don’t miss this one. It shows tonight only.
Movie name: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’
Director:
Stars:
Mr. Movie rating: Rated R for mature themes, some violence, nudity. It’s playing Friday, October 6 only at the WSU Tri-Cities East Auditorium.
Rating: 5 stars
