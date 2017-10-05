Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ a gem, better than English remake

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

October 05, 2017 3:38 PM

This one won the 2009 Best Foreign Film Oscar. It is one of my all-time favorite mysteries and was among my favorites that year. This is much, much better than the English remake in 2015 that starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and Alfred Molina.

Don’t miss this one. It shows tonight only.

Movie name: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’

Director:

Stars:

Mr. Movie rating: Rated R for mature themes, some violence, nudity. It’s playing Friday, October 6 only at the WSU Tri-Cities East Auditorium.

Rating: 5 stars

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.