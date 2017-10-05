"Blade Runner 2049" really delivers on the dystopian, much like the original film.
Mr. Movie review: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ fascinating but long and slow

By Gary Wolcott

October 05, 2017 3:27 PM

“Blade Runner 2049” is a sequel to the 1982 original. All I’m allowed to tell you are the basics. Ryan Gosling does K. He discovers a mystery about the replicants. As he works to unravel it, the mystery gets deeper. Those opposing his investigation and those wanting the answer, grow more desperate.

Part of the mystery is Harrison Ford’s Deckard.

I’m also told by the studio not to reference the original. However, I do have an observation: It’s set in 2019, two years from now. While some of the technology imagined in the original is somewhat true today, much of Ridley Scott’s dystopian Los Angeles with its constant cold rain and the flying cars aren’t close to today’s reality.

While the studio says I can’t talk a lot specifics, I can talk style. It’s directed by “Arrival” and “Sicario’s” Dennis Villeneuve. While not a particularly good storyteller, his special effects work is exceptional. Villeneuve takes you to 2049 and, like Scott did with the original, he does a wonderful job placing you in a dystopian world of the future.

Beautifully done is one thing, length is another. Rarely does a movie need to be more than two hours. Take about 43 minutes off the 2:43 length and you’ve got something exceptional. The story is terrific, but some effects and plot points are so dragged out that the film grows tedious in spots.

Thus, “Blade Runner 2049” — while I’ll barely recommend it — is more like blade crawler.

Movie name: ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Director: Dennis Villeneuve

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hooks, Jared Leto

Mr. Movie rating: 3 stars

Rated R for mature themes, violence, nudity. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

