Mr. Movie

Learn to be a movie critic Saturday in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

October 03, 2017 6:21 PM

Here’s your shot at being a movie critic.

The Herald’s movie critic Gary Wolcott, who writes the Mr. Movie column, is offering a class Oct. 7 on how to review a movie.

The class will include watching and critiquing the Blade Runner sequel. It’s not critical if you haven’t seen the 1982 original.

The film is at 11:05 a.m. at Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and runs two hours and 43 minutes. The class will then meat about 3:15 for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Meet at the theater at 10:50 a.m. Cost is $21, including the ticket.

Sign up at bit.ly/moviecritic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.