Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘Friend Request’? Don’t accept this one

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

September 21, 2017 1:15 PM

Friend Request

Friend Request takes what could have been a very original premise and has a group of social media-connected friends rejecting a witchy social misfit. Big mistake. The person in the group who originally reached out to the unhappy young lady is Laura, and she’s the most popular of the bunch. When the rejection happens, Laura has over 800 Facebook friends.

By film’s end, that all changes.

How it changes is via three writers that includes director Simon Verhoeven, who throw every overused cliche horror movie trick ever done at you. None of it works from the way-too-pretty college students, to people dying in order of their importance to the plot, to things that pop onto — punctuated by a loud musical note — and then off of the screen with lightning speed.

The bottom-line: Friend Request is done by a director you’ve never heard of and written by people you’ve never heard of and stars a gaggle of young actors and actresses who aren’t close to household names and who you’ll probably never see again.

This is not unusual these days for horror movies — especially bad ones and this one is awful. If you get a friend request to see Friend Request, you might want to think twice.

Movie name

Director: Simon Verhoeven

Stars: Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo, Britt Morgan, Liesi Ahlers

Mr. Movie rating: 1 star

Rated R for extreme violence and language. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.