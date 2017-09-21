David Gulpilil stars in Rolf de Heer’s 2013 film ‘Charlie’s Country’.
David Gulpilil stars in Rolf de Heer’s 2013 film ‘Charlie’s Country’. Courtesy photo
David Gulpilil stars in Rolf de Heer’s 2013 film ‘Charlie’s Country’. Courtesy photo

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘Charlie’s Country’ is a quiet gem ... sometimes too quiet

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

September 21, 2017 1:07 PM

Charlie’s Country

Charlie is an Aborigine tired of stupid laws foisted upon his people by — as he puts it — whitefellas. One line in the film tells you what you need to know about Charlie’s story. He wants a new house and is told he has one. But Charlie wants something better and wonders why the person running his village has a nice house. Charlie is told it comes with the job.

He then notes the man has a job and a house on his land and he does not. Profound. And deep. Charlie tries a number of different things to make his life better, and with all the rules surrounding how he can live his life, all are a total failure.

David Gulpilil — who wowed us as the tracker in 2002’s Rabbit-Proof Fence — co-writes the film and plays Charlie. Smiling, he silently suffers until he’s had enough. If the film has a flaw, it is that there is too much silence and too little happening in spots. Both slow this sometimes fascinating flick to a crawl.

Charlie’s Country

Director: Rolf de Heer

Stars: David Gulpilil

Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars

Not rated, probably PG-13. It’s playing Friday, Sept. 22, only at the WSU East Auditorium.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:31

'The Accountant' movie trailer
'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer 2:44

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer
'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer 2:31

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.