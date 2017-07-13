Mr. Movie review: ‘The Big Sick’ a prescription for lots of laughter

The Big Sick is a prescription for laughter. Kumail Nanjiani — a real-life Pakistani immigrant and comedian — stars as himself in the story of how he and his wife met. His family’s faith is Islam. The non-Muslim Emily is a problem. So is confusion about his faith.
After dating awhile, Emily finds out he hasn’t told his family about her and she breaks up with him. Then Emily gets a mysterious malady and goes into a coma. Her parents know about Kamail and the breakup. And at this point, I’ll drop the narrative. The movie is almost more about Kumail’s relationship with them than his and Emily’s.
What If’s Zoe Kazan does Emily. Ray Romano and Holly Hunter play her parents. All are a treat. This is the best Romano has ever been and it’s close to the best Hunter has ever been.
The Big Sick is a witty love story that is unusual and original. Laugh out loud lines pack the plot. Even when death hovers near and in the heaviest possible moments there is an underlying sense of humor. Serious has never been done so — to put it as oddly as this movie often gets — seriously non-seriously.
Movie name: The Big Sick
Director: Michael Showalter
Stars: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated R for language, mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
