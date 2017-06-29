From left, Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez and Jon Hamm in a scene from “Baby Driver.”
June 29, 2017 3:54 PM

‘Baby Driver’ — A car chase crime flick with a twist

By Gary Wolcott

Baby is a character played by Divergent co-star Ansel Elgort. The title gives you an idea of what Elgort’s Baby does. He is a getaway driver who wants to get away from the master criminal who employs him. The boy owes Kevin Spacey’s Doc money — one more run and the debt is paid. Once done, Baby wants nothing more to do with crime. Then he falls in love with a waitress and Doc threatens her to keep Baby in the fold.

The boy doesn’t talk much, loves music and always has a loud mix blasting away in his ears. While it might distract you and me, it helps him focus. This is especially true when he’s driving.

Baby Driver is written and directed by Edgar Wright, who does very interesting movies. While it’s a bit deeper than his previous efforts like Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, this is no exception. It’s slam-bang serious fun. Wright lights up the screen with creative car chases and crashes punctuated with somewhat shallow characters and rich dialogue.

Even better is a cast — Elgort, Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez and Lily James — that gives the film energy and make a worn premise seem fresh.

Movie name: Baby Driver

Director: Edgar Wright

Stars: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James, Kevin Spacey

Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars

Rated R for mature themes and violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

