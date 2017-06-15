Mr. Movie review: ‘Car 3’ runs out of gas before it gets off the starting line

Cars 3 takes up where Cars 2 ended.
While that may sound good it’s not. That film ended at a dead stop. For a series about racing, none of the three Cars films have moved that fast or been that interesting.
This is the slowest.
Lightning McQueen lives in the fast lane and life is good. He wins most races and is adored by all. Then Jackson Storm — a new, faster breed of auto — passes McQueen and makes his brand obsolete. Not quite ready for the wrecking yard, McQueen goes into special training.
It’s in the same kind of facility that trained Storm and others like him. But try as he might, McQueen just can’t quite get up to speed.
Owen Wilson again voices McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy is Mater, Helen Hunt returns as Sally and many others from the first two films reprise their roles.
New to the franchise is Armie Hammer (The Birth of a Nation) who does Storm and TV’s The View’s Cristela Alonzo voices Cruz Ramirez who tries to repair McQueen’s career flat tire.
McQueen’s slow speed dilemma has a lot in common with his movie. The franchise is plain out of gas.
Movie name: Cars 3
Director: Brian Fee
Stars: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Tony Shaloub, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington, Bob Costas, Margo Martindale, Darrell Waltrip, Richard Petty, John Ratzenberger, Katherine Helmond, Paul Newman
Mr. Movie rating: 1 star
Rated PG for mature themes. It opens Friday, Nov. 5 at the Carmike 12 and at the Fairchild Cinemas 12.
