This image released by A24 Films shows Carmen Ejogo, left, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a scene from "It Comes At Night."
This image released by A24 Films shows Carmen Ejogo, left, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a scene from “It Comes At Night.” Eric McNatt AP
This image released by A24 Films shows Carmen Ejogo, left, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a scene from “It Comes At Night.” Eric McNatt AP

June 08, 2017 1:02 PM

Mr. Movie review: ‘It Comes at Night’ a yawner

By Gary Wolcott

It Comes at Night is the title and we’re not sure why. The plot actually says it comes at anytime and not just at night. And then there’s it’s definition. It is a disease. And it kills people and apparently is very contagious.

Now you know as much as I know and I’ve seen the movie.

It Comes at Night is written and directed by relative newcomer Trey Edward Shults. He casts Joel Edgerton (Warrior) and Carmen Ejogo (Alien:Covenant) as Paul and Sarah.

They live in a never identified remote area with their son Travis. Because of whatever it is water and food and the ability to be self sufficient are critical to survival.

The film opens up with them having to kill her father because he’s come down with “it” and the rest of the film is about how they try to keep from getting “it” themselves. Another couple and a dog are involved.

That’s about it. This is pretty boring stuff. While they try to stay alive, you’ll be working on staying awake.

Movie name: ‘It Comes at Night’

Director: Trey Edward Shults

Stars: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Mr. Movie rating: 1 star

Rated R for mature themes and extreme violence. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

