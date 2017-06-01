Mr. Movie review: ‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t a wonder but it’s pretty good

Wonder Woman is finally here.
The highly anticipated flick stars Gal Gadot — who reprises her Batman v. Superman role — and Star Trek’s Chris Pine.
Wonder Woman is an Amazon made by the gods, and he’s a World War I spy whose plane just “happens” to crash land off the coast of fabled Themyscira, home of the Amazons.
Determined to save humanity from the evil god Aries, Gadot’s Diana gets involved. Diana believes if Aries can be found and killed, the war will end.
It’s a bit more complicated than that but you get the gist.
Gadot has a blast with the character. She’s never going to win an Academy Award but Gadot isn’t a bad actress and is a perfect fit for the character. She’s buff, and even with sometimes really awful computer effects you believe this lady can lick her weight in bad guys.
Pine is a natural, impossible-not-to-like actor. He plays Steve Trevor the way good guys in movies like these need to be played. A gaggle of goofy characters accompany Diana and Trevor on their quest.
Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins who got raves for her directorial debut in 2003’s Monster. She’s a very good storyteller but a biopic about serial killer Aileen Wuernos is a far cry from managing complex CGI and a detailed action flick.
Her work there is so-so and at a length of two hours and 21 minutes Wonder Woman is a bit too long but what super hero movie isn’t?
While Wonder Woman is no wonder, it is a great launching point for more Wonder Woman films and the Justice League of America movie that we’ll see in November.
By the way, that movie’s director Zack Snyder co-authored the Wonder Woman story and co-produces the movie. His influence gives Wonder Woman a style similar to his blockbuster 300 and the 2013 bomb, Man of Steel.
This isn’t to say Wonder Woman isn’t a good movie. Other than Christoper Nolan’s Batman movies, Wonder Woman is the best of the new batch of films based on D.C. comics characters — but those were absolutely awful.
Movie name ‘Wonder Woman’
Director: Patty Jenkins
Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Eugene Brave Rock, Said Taghmauoi
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
