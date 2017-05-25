Mr. Movie review: Special effects the real star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is an often tedious tale.
It’s the franchise’s fifth film and fresh faces dot a seascape that sails the same movie seas. Outside of the special effects, not much is different from its cousins.
Newcomers Brenton Thwaites (Gods of Egypt) and Kaya Scodelario’s Carina Smith (The Maze Runner) team up to find Poseidon’s powerful triton to free dead sailors on sunken ships.
Capt. Jack Sparrow’s focus is a little different — to stay away from another ghostly captain.
Spanish Capt. Salazar tricked Sparrow into sailing into a ship graveyard in the Bermuda Triangle. The always wonderful Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) plays the evil Salazar.
Also woven into the plot is Geoffrey Rush’s now human Capt. Hector Barbossa who gets caught in a squeeze between his friend Sparrow and Salazar.
The film also features a couple of nice cameos. In 2011’s On Stranger Tides Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards played Sparrow’s dad. Former Beatle Paul McCartney has an equally fun cameo as Jack’s Uncle Jack.
Two relative newcomers Joachim Running and Espen Sandberg (Kon Tiki) take the director’s helm and do a wonderful job with the visuals. Salazar’s mane waves and pieces of his head seem to float away. A gaggle of ghostly pirates also are missing pieces of faces and other body parts. And the watery climax is mind-boggling.
The other effects like the sea battles look pretty much like what you saw in the other films. One improvement is the 3D. We saw On Stranger Tides in 3D and it was good but for this one — if you can afford the extra ticket cost — it’s a must.
What doesn’t come together as well is the plot. Part of the reason could be a new writer. Originator Terry Rossio helped develop the story with screenwriter Jeff Nathanson whose impressive resume includes Tower Heist, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Catch Me if You Can and The Terminal.
While no Pirates of the Caribbean movie would be complete without Johnny Depp’s centerpiece character, a big part of Nathanson’s plot struggle is Depp and Sparrow. The non-stop mumbling and bumbling from Depp’s duplicitous captain wears quickly and is a ship that maybe should have sailed two movies ago.
Without much to work with, Nathanson has to throw a lot of already overdone themes and concepts on the screen to see what sticks. A lot of it does, but a lot of it doesn’t.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes, violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
Movie name ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’
Directors: Joachim Running, Espen Sandberg
Stars: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally, David Wehnam, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Paul McCartney
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
