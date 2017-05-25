Mr. Movie review: ‘Baywatch’ is the TV show on steroids

Baywatch is the latest TV show from antiquity to get a movie reboot.
It borrows the names of all the characters from the original program and then with tongue-in-cheek comments makes fun of the original stars and its lame plots.
You have to listen carefully because these gems fly by.
A beautiful woman doubling as a drug dealer tries to take over the city and the beach. All that stands in her way is Dwayne Johnson’s Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron’s Matt Brody, Kelly Rohrbach’s CJ Parker and the other Baywatch babes.
The plot is totally sitcom, absolutely ridiculous and deliberately absurd.
What separates the movie Baywatch from the TV show is the often scatological language. This is the TV show on steroids with — emphasis here — very, very mature themes including language and graphic male nudity that comes in the film’s funniest scene.
Dwayne Johnson is so-so at drama and a reasonably good action actor. His forte — however — is comedy.
The guy uses a body that is close to a caricature and his pitch-perfect timing to brilliantly sell gags, jokes and slapstick bits. He’s perfect and his co-stars — including the equally good at comedy Efron — have as much fun selling the concept.
Adding to the laughs are expected cameos.
Baywatch, if you can stand the gross language and subjects, is funny and definitely worth watching.
▪ Rated R for mature themes, language, graphic male nudity. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
Movie name ‘Baywatch’
Director: Seth Gordon
Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Rated R for mature themes, language, graphic male nudity. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments