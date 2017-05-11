Mr. Movie review: ‘Snatched’

Amy Schumer is Goldie Hawn’s ditzy daughter.
Schumer’s Amy is totally obnoxious and has no friends, forcing her reluctant mom to go with her on a non-refundable trip to Ecuador.
Hawn’s Linda is divorced, hasn’t dated since being dumped and has turned into a cat lady. Translation: she’s not a whole lot of fun on the trip.
And it’s a trip with troubles anyway when the gullible Amy falls for a Romeo and the pair end up kidnapped by a notorious criminal.
They end up chased through Ecuadoran jungles.
Joan Cusack and Wanda Sykes play a couple helping to find them once the ransom is paid. I’m not sure if their purpose is to add more comedy or to actually be the comedy.
The Night Before’s director Jonathan Levine is at the helm and it’s written by writer Katie Dippold who penned the redo of Ghostbusters. That pretty much answers the purpose of Cusack and Sykes. It’s to add comedy and it fails.
While I’m not a fan, I do have to praise Schumer for doing one of the most unlikable female characters in modern comedy movie history. You don’t even like her at the feel-good climax that — mercifully — happens within 90 not-that-funny minutes.
▪ Rated R for mature themes, language and brief nudity. It’s playing at Regal Cinemas Columbia Center Mall Stadium 8, Kennewick, the Fairchild Cinemas, Pasco, and Fairchild Queensgate 12, Richland, and at Grand Cinemas, Walla Walla.
Movie name Snatched
Director: Jonathan Levine
Stars: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes, Joan Cusack, Tom Bateman, Raven Goodwin Ike Barinholtz, Oscar Jaenada
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
