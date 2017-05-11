Mr. Movie review: ‘Toni Erdmann’

Mr. Movie

Winfried Conradi is an impulsive and somewhat immature jokester.

His daughter, Ines, is a corporate climber trying to land an important client. The troubles with her dad begin when he takes a long holiday and shows up at corporate headquarters.

His welcome is less than — well — a welcome. Reluctantly, Ines takes her father to a very important reception with the client at an embassy.

Later, with another group, Winfried pretends to be Toni Erdmann and an important ambassador. All of this alternately angers and amuses Ines who can’t figure out what her father is trying to do.

Toni Erdmann features the terrific performances of Peter Simonischek and Sandra Huller and is a really great movie that grows on you as it stumbles along.

And there is a lot of stumbling in what ends up as one of last year’s best foreign films.

▪ Rated R for mature themes, language, nudity. It’s playing Friday only at the Battelle Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Movie name Toni Erdmann

Director: Maren Ade

Stars: Sandra Huller, Peter Simonischek

Mr. Movie rating: 4 1/2 stars

