Mr. Movie review: The Lost City of Z is really the lost city of zzzzzs

Movie name The Lost City of Z
The Lost City of Z is the story of British explorer Percy Fawcett.
In the early 1900s he explored Brazil and Bolivia and their connection to the Amazon River, its tributaries and other rivers in that region.
Fawcett also believed an advanced civilization once lived in the jungles of Brazil in a huge city packed with gold and architectural marvels. He named the city Z.
Though it’s hard to imagine that something running 2 1/2 hours is compressed, this is more or less the Reader’s Digest version of Fawcett’s life and attempt to find the city.
It might have been interesting in real life but the movie is not.
Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim) stars as Fawcett.
Robert Pattinson — Twilight’s vampire hero Edward — has fun playing Fawcett’s best friend and exploring companion Henry Costin. He’s almost unrecognizable.
Don’t be deceived by the trailer. This just looks like it’s a grand adventure. It’s not.
Fawcett floats the river. His crew is attacked by natives. Some die. Then they find evidence of the existence of Z. He goes back to England to guffaws about the discovery. Then there’s another trip, and then another, then a war, and so on.
All of this executed at a painfully slow speed and The Lost City of Z turns out to be more like the lost city of zzzzs.
Director: James Gray
Stars: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Henry Costin, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
