Mr. Movie review: Guardians of the Galaxy as fun as the original

Movie name Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a slam-bang, in-your-face space adventure.
It’s one of those films that comes along once in awhile — hmmm, like the first Guardians movie — that reminds us of why we love movies.
It finds Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Baby Groot idolized as heroes and adored by all.
They are hired by the genetically engineered and highly advanced Sovereigns to rid the planet of a monster threatening a precious power supply.
While battling the beast, the larcenous Rocket can’t resist and steals invaluable batteries. The Sovereigns naturally take offense and give chase.
In serious danger of being destroyed, Quill and crew are rescued by Ego, a man who not only claims to be a god, but also Quill’s father. He takes them to a planet he’s built and to safety.
Or is it?
The sequel features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista star with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel — the voices of Rocket and Baby Groot.
While new characters are added, the real fun comes from the wonderful interaction of the original cast. They toss off rapid-fire one-liners that will have you in stitches.
And it’s impossible not to absolutely adore Baby Groot.
Adding to the fun is Kurt Russell as Quill’s nearly omnipotent dad. Pom Klementieff plays Ego’s muse Mantis. Elizabeth Debicki is the merciless Sovereign leader Ayesha. Sylvester Stallone and the always fun Marvel maestro Stan Lee do cameos.
Guardians is directed by James Gunn who did the first film and co-writes with 10 others. Usually 10 writers is the kiss of death but here, it leads to a perfect blend of humor, action and special effects.
Rarely are sequels close to as good as the original. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the exception. This is a blast from the opening sequences to the last of three outtakes at the end of the credits.
My only complaint? Normally sequels from movies destined to become a series get here a bit quicker. When a concept is this good, almost three years is just too long to wait.
Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for Vol. 3.
Director: James Gunn
Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes, some violence. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
