Mr. Movie review: ‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’ is brilliant anime

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is based on an ancient Japanese tale about a daughter given by the gods to a bamboo cutter and his wife. They treat her like a princess but that makes her unhappy.
I don’t like anime. I’ve loved a couple over the years but mostly find the art form so-so. Famed anime animator Isao Takahata does this one and gives us a wonderfully and cleverly written story packed with mood-induced drawing style changes. It’s a little long but brilliant and got me to add The Tale of Princess Kaguya to my “loved” list.
Movie name The Tale of Princess Kaguya
Director: Isao Takahata
Stars: Chloe Grace Moretz, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Lucy Liu, Beau Bridges, James Marsden, Oliver Platt, Dean Cain, George Segal, John Cho, Emily Bridges
Mr. Movie rating:
Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing Friday, April 21 only at the Battelle Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
