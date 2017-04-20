Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘The Tale of Princess Kaguya’ is brilliant anime

By Gary Wolcott

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is based on an ancient Japanese tale about a daughter given by the gods to a bamboo cutter and his wife. They treat her like a princess but that makes her unhappy.

I don’t like anime. I’ve loved a couple over the years but mostly find the art form so-so. Famed anime animator Isao Takahata does this one and gives us a wonderfully and cleverly written story packed with mood-induced drawing style changes. It’s a little long but brilliant and got me to add The Tale of Princess Kaguya to my “loved” list.

Movie name The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Director: Isao Takahata

Stars: Chloe Grace Moretz, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Lucy Liu, Beau Bridges, James Marsden, Oliver Platt, Dean Cain, George Segal, John Cho, Emily Bridges

Mr. Movie rating:

Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing Friday, April 21 only at the Battelle Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

