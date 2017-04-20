Mr. Movie review: ‘Free Fire’ is a violent, laugh-packed treat

Two groups meet in a deserted Boston warehouse in 1978. One is buying illegal weapons; the other is selling. A member of each group got into a confrontation the night before the meeting. The acrimony is such that one guy grabs a gun and shoots the other. Seconds later everyone’s diving for cover with guns blazing.
The shootout continues for 90 Quentin Tarantinoesque minutes. Gut-busting barbs and insults fly as fast and furiously as the bullets. You find yourself liking and rooting for one group or the other but don’t really want either to lose. That leads to even more fun and that’s trying to guess how writer/ director Ben Wheatley and co-writer Amy Jump are going to resolve things.
Room’s Brie Larson heads a cast that features Armie Hammer (The Birth of a Nation), Cillian Murphy (In the Heart of the Sea) and Sharlto Copely (District Nine). The actors have a lot of fun with their characters and the story. So will you. Free Fire is a guilty pleasure blast.
Movie name Free Fire
Director: Ben Wheatley
Stars: Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copley, Sam Riley, Michael Smiley, Patrick Bergin, Noah Taylor
Mr. Movie rating: 4 1/2 stars
Rated R for mature themes, language, violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
