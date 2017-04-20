Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘The Promise’ doesn’t deliver on its promise

By Gary Wolcott

The Promise is set in 1915 at the outset of World War I and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. During that era the Turkish government began a systematic mass murder and persecution of the Armenians who shared their land.

The plot thrusts Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Christian Bale and The Hundred-Foot Journey’s Charlotte Le Bon into love triangle as war breaks out. Issac and Le Bon are Armenian and Bale is cast as an American journalist covering the atrocities.

The characters move in soap opera fashion through an interesting story co-written by Hotel Rwanda writer/director Terry George and Robin Swicord who penned The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. From an historical perspective its accurate but fails to explain the reason for the clash of the cultures. Not a fatal flaw. The love triangle, however, is fatal. A concept as dated as the weaponry of World War I implodes in spectacular fashion and the film doesn’t deliver on its promise.

Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars

Rated PG-13 for mature themes, violence. It’s playing at the AMC 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

