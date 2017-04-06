Mr. Movie review: ‘You Won’t Get This Life Again’ leaves no stone unturned

The latest from the Battelle Film Club is 2011’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In English it’s You Won’t Get This Life Again. The film is a bonding story about three best friends, Arjun, Imraan and Kabir. The latter — Kabir — is getting married. When the trio was younger a pact was made that they’d take a special bachelor party trip when the first of them walked down the aisle.
Kabir picks Spain as the spot where the party takes place. Each guy gets to pick one adventure during the trip and each seems to try to outdo the other.
Two of the three are still the best of friends but Arjun has ventured into business and he’s all about the art of the deal and making money. It puts a strain on the vacation and leads all three into an exploration of who they really are, and how they really want to live and experience life.
The four main actors have a blast with their parts. This is especially true of the charismatic Hrithik Roshan who — at least according to my limited research — is the biggest star of the cast.
You Won’t Get This Life Again — like most movies from India — is all over the place. It’s part comedy, part drama and part character study and — pushing 3 hours — partly too long. But the almost soap opera plot packed with a multitude of crises is so involved that it needs a little more time to breathe than the average movie.
You Won’t Get This Life Again
Director: Zoya Hkhtar
Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deoi, Katrina Kaif
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Not rated but probably PG-13. It’s playing at the Battelle Auditorium Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments