Mr. Movie review: Creative moments not enough to save ‘The Boss Baby’

Corporate America gets a ton of knocks in the animated feature The Boss Baby. Like most of us, I like to knock them around a bit from time to time too, but I like to think when I do get off a dig, it’s at least a good one.
The Boss Baby — written by Michael McCuellers who penned Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and who wrote for Saturday Night Live for a couple of seasons in the late 1990s — is disappointing. It can’t make up its mind whether its a movie for kids or for adults in touch with their inner child.
Boss Baby works for BabyCorp and is sent to Earth in the form of a baby to find a way to stop a new PuppyCo. product. It’s a puppy that is so adorable no one will ever again want to have a baby. He just happens to end up in the family of Tim Templeton whose parents work for PuppyCo.
Success for Baby Boss means he gets run BabyCorp and have a big corner office.
Adults don’t know Baby Boss is more adult than baby. But big brother Tim, who instantly hates his new and very demanding “baby” brother, discovers the truth and agrees to help Boss Baby turn the tables on the company.
In return, he gets his parents back.
Not much of the humor in The Boss Baby can actually be classified as funny. A lot of it barely gets a cracked smile. Worse, 99 percent of it goes over the heads of kids, who’ll probably beg parents to see this thing. I’m also not so sure a huge percentage of the jokes won’t also go over the heads of the parents.
But that’s probably because they’re nodding off and struggling to stay awake.
The Boss Baby — in spite of some really creative animated bits here and there that seem straight out of the imagination of a kid — not very good. Those pieces probably will also be lost on most children.
Same with their parents but for the reasons noted earlier.
The Boss Baby
Director: Tim McGrath
Stars: Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, Miles Bakshi, Steve Buscemi
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
