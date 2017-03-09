Mr. Movie review: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ is all action and effects, but not much more

Kong: Skull Island is a monster movie. Other than the original King Kong and a release here and there, most monster movies are awful. You can’t define this as awful, but it’s not going to end up iconic either.
The giant ape’s newest film is based on the first half of the original story. Missing is the beauty and the beast spin of the original and its two clones. Maybe ‘missing’ is the wrong word. While a bit of it exists, this isn’t the focus of the story. That is actually a good thing.
Set in 1973 as the Vietnam War is winding down, John Goodman plays Bill Randa, who — along with a colleague — wants to explore a just discovered island. His partner is nicely played by Straight Outta Compton’s Corey Hawkins.
Randa needs transportation because the island is surrounded by a perpetual storm. That help comes from an Army colonel and his helicopter crew. He’s played by Samuel L. Jackson. And since no one traipses through the jungle without an expert, Randa hires Tom Hiddleston’s (Thor and I Saw the Light) James Conrad to lead them.
No Kong flick is ever without a beauty, and so they cast The Room’s Brie Larson plays an award-winning photographer. The humor is provided by John C. Reilly, who plays a World War II veteran who crashed on the island in the 1940s.
Did I say humor? There’s not that much, and frankly, a bit more and this could have really been fun.
Kong: Skull Island is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who directed the very good The Kings of Summer. It’s co-written by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Max Borenstein (Godzilla 2014) and Derek Connolly (Jurassic World). All — except for Nightcrawler — were as effects-filled as is this one.
The characters and the plot are two-dimensional, and the effects dominate. Goodman, Hiddleston, Larson and crew are there just to be in peril. This is the worst role Jackson has taken in eons. He’s awful. It’s a huge negative, because Jackson and his co-stars sleepwalk through the story.
The real reason for the trip, once revealed and expanded upon in the sequel-promising outtake after the credits, is underwhelming. So is the idea of a sequel.
The movie’s only life comes from the impossible-not-to-love Kong.
Things happen. The group gets stranded. Kong shows up. He wreaks havoc. The men and woman run and hide. They meet the island’s natives and Reilly’s long, lost soldier. Kong fights the group. He fights monsters. Kong is bad. Kong is good. Kong is — basically — Kong.
What’s not to love?
Of all the Kong movies, this is the second best. So if violent, overgrown gorillas are your thing — or like a lady friend told me — you want to see it because Hiddleston is a hunk, you won’t be disappointed.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes, violence. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 3 1/2 of 5
