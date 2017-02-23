Mr. Movie

February 23, 2017 1:01 PM

Mr. Movie review: ‘10,000 km’ offers great performances, but tough movie

By Gary Wolcott

Alex and Sergi are in love and planning a family. She gets an opportunity to move to Los Angeles for a photo project and can’t resist. He stays in Barcelona. Their battle to keep their relationship and love is unveiled in a series of Skype calls.

This is basically a two-person movie, and much of the dialogue appears ad-libbed by its two stars, who get co-writing credit.

Relationship movies are hit and miss, and this one hits more than it misses, but with almost nowhere to go, the misses are broad.

10,000 km

Director: Carlos Marques-Marcet who co-writes

Stars: Natalia Tena, David Verdaguer

Mr. Movie rating:

Rated R for mature themes, sex, language. It plays only at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Battelle Auditorium in Richland, Wash.

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.

