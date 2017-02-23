Mr. Movie review: ‘10,000 km’ offers great performances, but tough movie

Alex and Sergi are in love and planning a family. She gets an opportunity to move to Los Angeles for a photo project and can’t resist. He stays in Barcelona. Their battle to keep their relationship and love is unveiled in a series of Skype calls.
This is basically a two-person movie, and much of the dialogue appears ad-libbed by its two stars, who get co-writing credit.
Relationship movies are hit and miss, and this one hits more than it misses, but with almost nowhere to go, the misses are broad.
10,000 km
Director: Carlos Marques-Marcet who co-writes
Stars: Natalia Tena, David Verdaguer
Mr. Movie rating:
Rated R for mature themes, sex, language. It plays only at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Battelle Auditorium in Richland, Wash.
