Mr. Movie review: ‘Fist Fight’ is as stupid as it sounds

Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses) is timid Andy Campbell. It’s the last day of school, and he’s an English teacher hoping to be offered a full-time job when class resumes next fall. Then he gets the school’s baddest teacher fired. The teacher is played by Ice Cube. Ticked about his firing, Cube’s Strickland wants to fight Campbell after school.
Both he and Day — and their co-stars Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell — deserve better.
Fist Fight sounds dumb. It is dumb. Someone obviously thought it was a fun idea. But fun for who? The R-rating, blue language and humor aims at people with maturity levels of a 13-year-old. And since this recycled brand of potty-mouth humor has been done in a hundred similarly themed movies, it’s hard to imagine anyone older than 13 finding it funny at all.
Worse, you know a movie is really bad when the awful outtakes aren’t fun or funny, but are better and more enjoyable than the movie.
Fist Fight
Director: Richie Keen
Stars: Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris
Mr. Movie rating: 1 star
Rated R for language, mature themes. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, The Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
