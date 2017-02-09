Mr. Movie

February 9, 2017 1:28 PM

Mr. Movie review: ‘Omar’ is one of 2013’s best to make it to Tri-Cities

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

Omar is one of 2013’s best foreign films. It’s about a cell in Israel fighting for Palestinian freedom. After an Israeli soldier is gunned down, Omar is captured, accidentally confesses and to gain his freedom, agrees to spy for Israel and deliver his group to the authorities.

This is an intense, brilliantly written and told tale with exceptional acting and plenty of twists and turns. Don’t miss this one.

All films are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Series passes to all the films are $16. All foreign language films are subtitled in English.

Omar

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Stars: Adam Bakri, Waleed Zuaiter and Leem Lubany.

Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars

It’s playing at the Battelle Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Richland.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Related content

Mr. Movie

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

View more video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.

Entertainment Videos