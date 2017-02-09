Mr. Movie review: ‘Omar’ is one of 2013’s best to make it to Tri-Cities

Omar is one of 2013’s best foreign films. It’s about a cell in Israel fighting for Palestinian freedom. After an Israeli soldier is gunned down, Omar is captured, accidentally confesses and to gain his freedom, agrees to spy for Israel and deliver his group to the authorities.
This is an intense, brilliantly written and told tale with exceptional acting and plenty of twists and turns. Don’t miss this one.
All films are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Series passes to all the films are $16. All foreign language films are subtitled in English.
Omar
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Stars: Adam Bakri, Waleed Zuaiter and Leem Lubany.
Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
It’s playing at the Battelle Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Richland.
