Mr. Movie review: ‘Lego Batman’ is more fun you’ve had in a theater in a while

The Lego Batman Movie is a Batman spoof set to animated LEGOs. The Joker tries to convince Batman that he needs him. The caped crusader is an egocentric loner and refuses to admit it. That ticks the villain off, so he gathers all of Batman’s villains, and they all surrender, which leads to a bigger set of problems.
Like The Lego Movie, the characters and much of the scenery is made up of LEGOS. And like The Lego Movie, this one jets out of the bat cave at supersonic speed with lines tossed out in machine gun fashion. The beauty of the script is if you miss one line, don’t worry, another is not far behind.
Then it bogs down a bit. It doesn’t ruin the movie, but the movie is definitely longer than it needs to be. A small complaint.
This one is packed with positives from inspired casting — especially Will Arnett as Batman — to a really funny script. Yes, The Lego Batman Movie is as stupid as it sounds. Sometimes — especially in these tense political times — a little stupid goes a long way.
The LEGO Batman Movie
Director: Chris McKay
Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Siri, Zack Galifianakis, Conan O’Brien, Billy Dee, Zoe Kravitz, Eddie Izzard, Seth Green, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Adam Devine
Mr. Movie rating: 4 1/2 stars
Rated PG for mature themes.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
