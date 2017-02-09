Mr. Movie review: ‘50 Shades Darker’ beautifully filmed but one-dimensional romance

Fifty Shades of Grey introduced us to Anastasia Steele and her girl-next-door looks and personality, and her connection to billionaire Christian Grey. At the film’s end, she breaks up with him, and at the beginning of Fifty Shades Darker, they make up. Love blossoms as he tries to change, and she tries to remain independent.
Secrets from his past threaten her. He keeps pushing for control, and she pushes back. But love — as expected — happens, and the plot moves their relationship forward a little. That’s their relationship. Nothing else moves. It’s slow and tedious, and the film’s two hours seemed like three.
Fifty Shades Darker is based the second of E.L. James’ books. The movie is pretty shallow. Maybe the book is deeper. Like the first film, this is soft core porn set to awful ballads and other forms of tuneless music. If you’re a fan, relax. Nothing I or any other critic says will change things. Book three — Fifty Shades Freed — is already in post production.
Fifty Shades Darker
Director: James Foley
Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated R for graphic sex, language, mature themes. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
