Mr. Movie review: ‘The Space Between Us’ is a sappy, not-so-interesting teen romance

The Space Between Us has just one positive.
It’s bad, but not as bad as I expected it to be. The film casts Asa Butterfield as Gardner Elliot. Born on Mars to an astronaut who dies in child birth, NASA keeps his existence a secret. Flash forward to his teens and via the “world-wide” web, Gardner befriends Britt Robertson’s Tulsa, who is a foster child in Colorado.
Gardner’s guardians lobby for NASA to let the boy come to Earth, but the gravity differences could kill him, so there’s danger. Making a long story short, the boy ends up on Earth, escapes his “captors,” finds Tulsa and they go in search of his father.
The Space Between Us is pure sap. Butterfield’s (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) Gardner spends most of the movie slack-jawed and asking everyone within earshot what they love most about Earth. His cohort in crime — because they must steal and lie to escape NASA’s pursuit — Tulsa just happens to know how to do about everything needed to get away.
On the movie plods to the predictable climax.
While Butterfield, the ever-predictable Gary Oldman and Carla Gugino sleepwalk through their parts, Robertson is electric. She’s all that shined in last week’s dreadful A Dog’s Purpose. Hopefully, someday, she’ll get a part worthy of her talent.
The Space Between Us is directed by Peter Chelsom, who normally directs interesting projects. He did the terrific philosophy flick Hector and the Search for Happiness and 2001’s irony-filled love story Serendipity. He does a wonderful job of shooting The Space Between Us, but Allan Loeb’s (Collateral Beauty) screenplay does him in.
Definitely give this one a different kind of space.
The Space Between Us
Director: Peter Chelsom
Stars: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at Regal Cinemas Columbia Mall Stadium 8, Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12, Grand Cinemas - Walla Walla .
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
