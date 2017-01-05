Mr. Movie predicts Golden Globe winners

Jimmy Fallon plays host to the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. Fallon is a funny guy and popular, but he faces some serious challenges. First, this is one of the dullest line-ups of movies in years. Second, the American public has grown weary of non-relatable movie awards telecasts. The Golden Globes — like the Oscars — is more for the industry than the public.
People will watch anyway but relate better to the People’s Choice Awards and MTV’s movie awards show.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
▪ Hacksaw Ridge
▪ Hell or High Water
▪ Lion
▪ Manchester by the Sea
▪ Moonlight
The real battle here is between Manchester and Moonlight whose main character is a young black kid in a day-to-day battle over his sexuality. This is a toss-up, but gay themes tend to win these.
Mr. Movie pick: Manchester by the Sea
Golden Globes pick: Moonlight
Best Motion Picture — Musical, or Comedy
▪ 20th Century Women
▪ Deadpool
▪ Florence Foster Jenkins
▪ La La Land
▪ Sing Street
I tabbed Deadpool as my favorite of the year, as did many other critics. It doesn’t have a prayer. It’ll take a minor miracle for any of these to unseat La La Land.
Mr. Movie pick: Deadpool
Golden Globes pick: La La Land
Best Performance By an Actress — Motion Picture, Drama
▪ Amy Adams, Arrival
▪ Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
▪ Isabelle Huppert, Elle
▪ Ruth Negga, Loving
▪ Natalie Portman, Jackie
Huppert and Negga are relatively unknown to American audiences. Both were exceptional, but Portman managed to not just play former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, she became her.
Mr. Movie pick: Portman
Golden Globes pick: Portman
Best Performance By an Actress — Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
▪ Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
▪ Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
▪ Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
▪ Emma Stone, La La Land
▪ Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Bening’s always good. Streep? Again? Of course. Neither of them nor Collins, and Steinfeld will unseat the multi-dimensional and always superb Stone, who just can’t miss.
Mr. Movie pick: Steinfeld
Golden Globes pick: Stone
Best Performance by an Actor — Motion Picture, Drama
▪ Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
▪ Joel Edgerton, Loving
▪ Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
▪ Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
▪ Denzel Washington, Fences
Affleck gets it. He’s good, but the two performances that really deserve it are those of Washington, who has never been better, and Edgerton’s withdrawn, fish-out-of-water performance. His work in Loving is actually the best male acting of the year in any category.
Mr. Movie pick: Joel Edgerton
Golden Globes pick: Casey Affleck
Best Performance by an Actor — Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
▪ Colin Farrell, The Lobster
▪ Ryan Gosling, La La Land
▪ Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
▪ Jonah Hill, War Dogs
▪ Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
I loved Grant’s manic balancing act and Farrell’s desperation. No one else, including Gosling, who’ll win it, deserves to be here.
Mr. Movie’s pick: Grant
Golden Globes pick: Gosling
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role
▪ Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
▪ Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
▪ Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
▪ Dev Patel, Lion
▪ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Give this one to Ali, though Helberg’s work is the best.
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
▪ Viola Davis, Fences
▪ Naomie Harris, Moonlight
▪ Nicole Kidman, Lion
▪ Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
▪ Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Davis. Period. It’s the best acting by anyone in any category in 2016.
Best Director, Motion Picture
▪ Damien Chazelle, La La Land
▪ Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
▪ Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
▪ Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
▪ Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Chazelle takes it, but Gibson’s work on Hacksaw Ridge is equally as good.
Comments