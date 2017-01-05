Mr. Movie review: ‘La La Land’ the most creative musical in years

La La Land’s two stars, its director and writer, music and the movie itself picked up Golden Globe and other nominations, and are a shoo-in for Oscar nods. The film starts with a mind-boggling song and dance number performed on a freeway. It’s long, complex and though I have experience with motion picture editing, I’m still trying to figure out how writer/director Damien Chazelle pulled it off.
The film pairs Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as star-crossed lovers. She’s a wanna-be actress looking for the one big break. He plays jazz piano and wants to own his own club.
As Chazelle’s directorial debut, when it comes to making interesting movies about music, the guy is just flat good and is willing to take risks that most movie musical makers won’t.
Chazelle’s handling of the film’s set designers and costumers is award-worthy stuff. Kudos, also, to Gosling and Stone, who sizzle in yet another movie. While they’re probably not their generation’s Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, they did steal the show in the non-musical Crazy, Stupid, Love and worked together in Gangster Squad.
They obviously like each other and enjoy collaborating. It adds an extra spark to a movie that sparkles all over the place. It’s only flaw? Both are great dancers, but while they’re not awful, neither is going to set the world on fire as a singer.
La La Land
Director: Damien Chazelle
Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, J.K. Simmons
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and the Fairchild Queensgate 12.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
