Mr. Movie’s best films of 2016 based on fun, nostalgia

2016 produced very few good films and very few bad ones. Most films sat in a not-so-good but also not-so-bad state of blah.
2016’s best
I hate numbering films. I have one best and then the rest.
Deadpool is my 2016 favorite. Whether a movie is heavy drama or laugh-out-loud comedy, a theater experience ought to be fun. You pay a high price for a ticket, popcorn and soda, and ought to at least leave the theater feeling like the time and money are worth it. The opening credits get you cackling right off the bat, and the laughs never stop.
It’s the most fun I had in a theater all year.
Movie snobs are already scratching their heads. Deadpool? Really? I’m an average guy, and I approach movies from that point of view. To each man and woman who has quizzed me about this list in the past two weeks grinned ear-to-ear when I said Deadpool is my favorite film of the year.
Need I say more?
Switching to snooty critic mode, my other favorites — in order — are Fences, Manchester by the Sea, Jackie and Moonlight.
A quick word about Jackie. Of all the films of 2016, this one had the most emotional impact. I remember — like many Baby Boomers — that dark Friday of Nov. 22, 1963, and the days that followed. I was in Study Hall at Park Jr. High and the TV was on when the announcement was made. I watched Walter Cronkite remove his glasses and tear up.
So as Jackie, unfolded memories came flooding back. I suspect it will produce the same effect in you.
The worst of the year & career killers
I never go with the obvious. You know that Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates is going to suck. Same with films like My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Office Christmas Party and Mother’s Day.
Far and away, the year’s worst is Ben-Hur. The acting is awful, the effects so-so, and it is half the length of the original. I called it Ben-Hurried.
Second worst is the little seen Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie career killer By the Sea. Written and directed by Jolie, By the Sea chronicles a couple on the verge of a sheet-splitting marriage meltdown. If that nearly prophetic piece didn’t quite get it done for Pitt, then Allied finished the job.
Overlooked award-worthy acting
In 10 Cloverfield Lane, John Goodman — who for a couple of decades has produced one terrific character after another — is probably the best and most interesting he’s ever been. Bad guy? Good guy? Is he looney or does he really know what’s going on. Great piece of work.
Margo Robbie had the kind of fun with her Suicide Squad role that Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger had playing The Joker in their Batman movies. Ironically, she plays The Joker’s girlfriend Harley Quinn. If Will Smith and the other stars had as much fun, the film would have been a critical success as well as a box office smash.
Woody Harrelson also deserved notice in the Edge of Seventeen. It’s this year’s guilty pleasure pick. Every few years, someone does a tolerable teen angst film. Even more rarely, someone does one that would make my 10 best list if I had one. Edge of Seventeen is that movie. I laughed so hard, I came close to tears. And it features Harrelson’s great ought-not-to-be-overlooked for awards performance.
Mending acting fences
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis have disappeared in so-so films the past few years. They came roaring back with the year’s best tandem acting in the play-based film Fences.
Best special effects that aren’t ‘Star Wars’
Yes, the effects in Rogue One are exceptional, but Dr. Strange twisted reality in ways reminiscent of The Matrix and like the sci-fi legend, reinvented state of the art effects.
The horror of horror
These days, horror is either chop and slash or a predictable, supposedly true ghost story. My favorite horror of the year came in the form of one of the year’s best films. It’s the dark, dystopian flick The Lobster. Deep themes in the battle against hopelessness are what is missing from the syrupy, teen-based dystopian flicks Allegiant and The Maze Runner.
Never, ever thought I’d love a Jane Austen anything
Austen is so dull that even adding some comic horror in Pride Prejudice and Zombies put me to sleep. Now here I am raving about how much fun I had with Love and Friendship.
Funniest scene of the year
Hands down belongs to Zootopia’s visit to the Sloth-run motor vehicles department. This is snarfing, drool running down your chin, hurt your kind of funny.
