Mr. Movie review: ‘Why Him?’ a funny look at fatherhood

James Franco plays the nightmare that every parent with daughters hopes that their daughter doesn’t find. He’s a multi-millionaire video game developer in his 30s who is deeply in love with barely out of her teens Stephanie. She’s played by Dirty Grandpa’s Zoey Deutch.
Brian Cranston is the distressed dad and Megan Mullally is his peacemaking wife. Cedric the Entertainer, comedian Keegan-Michael Key and Griffin Cluck, who plays the younger brother, round out the cast.
Why Him? is a collaboration between director John Hamburg, who co-wrote both Zoolanders and Meet the Parents, screenwriter Ian Hefler and actor Jonah Hill. The presence of Hill in the production explains the language and immaturity.
Yeah, it’s immature, but it’s also quite funny in places and aw-gee heartwarming in others.
Most of the fun is provided by Franco’s Laird Mayhew, whose tongue has no filter. Some of the lines he tosses out are laugh-out-loud funny, and his connection with Key’s Gustav works. Though this is funny enough to recommend, it’s a shame to waste the talents of Cranston, who has little else to do but be the fulcrum of the film’s comedy.
‘Why Him?’
Director: John Hamburg
Stars: James Franco, Brian Cranston, Zoey Deutch, Keegan-Michael Key, Cedric the Entertainer, Megan Mullally, Griffin Cluck
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Rated R for mature themes, language. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, and Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments