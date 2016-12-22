Mr. Movie review: ‘Fences’ a brilliant film, with brilliant performances

Fences doesn’t open until Christmas Day. It looks like a play because it’s written by August Wilson, who won a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony award in 1987 for his play. Fences is directed by Denzel Washington, who also stars with Viola Davis (Suicide Squad).
They are Troy and Rose Maxson, a black couple with two kids striving to get ahead in the 1950s. Troy is a very intelligent but bitter man whose best days have passed him by. To compensate for his frustration, he intimidates his family.
Fences is a brilliant piece of work. Few actors can top Washington and Davis, who each deservedly picked up Golden Globe nominations and more nominations are likely on the way. Washington’s role — in particular — is deep and dark. His stream-of-consciousness monologues are woven throughout Wilson’s script. He easily bounces between likable and despicable.
Davis is his anchor and is the film’s anchor. All that is light and good resides in her character. And like Washington, Davis could sit on a chair and stare at the camera for a whole movie and be 10 times better than about anyone else acting today. She’s that good, and so is he.
The acting alone makes this one a must-see.
‘Fences’
Director: Denzel Washington
Stars: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes, language. It opens Christmas day at the Carmike 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, and Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
