Mr. Movie review: ‘Passengers’ combines solid acting with mind-blowing sci-fi

Passengers casts Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as passengers on a ship headed to a planet in another solar system. They’re awakened just 30 years into a 120-year cryogenic sleep. With 90 years to go, it’s a death sentence. But that’s not their biggest problem. The ship is malfunctioning, and unless they find out why and fix it, they and the several thousand others asleep on the ship are going to die.
Lawrence — whose best acting efforts have been teaming with Bradley Cooper — has equally excellent chemistry with Pratt. They ping-pong perfectly off each other and with Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon), who provides some comedy relief as an android bartender.
Part drama and part romance, Passengers also has an original sci-fi angle. What do you do and how do you survive the tedium of 90 years confined in large but limited container? Add to that dazzling — and dare I say — out of this world special effects and the formula works.
Director Morton Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and his effects group will blow your mind. The shots of the ship spinning in space, its cavernous interior and the trips the characters take into space are — alone — worth the price of a ticket.
Passengers
Director: Morton Tyldum
Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia
Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes, brief nudity. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
