Mr. Movie

December 22, 2016 2:02 PM

Mr. Movie review: ‘Passengers’ combines solid acting with mind-blowing sci-fi

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

Passengers casts Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as passengers on a ship headed to a planet in another solar system. They’re awakened just 30 years into a 120-year cryogenic sleep. With 90 years to go, it’s a death sentence. But that’s not their biggest problem. The ship is malfunctioning, and unless they find out why and fix it, they and the several thousand others asleep on the ship are going to die.

Lawrence — whose best acting efforts have been teaming with Bradley Cooper — has equally excellent chemistry with Pratt. They ping-pong perfectly off each other and with Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon), who provides some comedy relief as an android bartender.

Part drama and part romance, Passengers also has an original sci-fi angle. What do you do and how do you survive the tedium of 90 years confined in large but limited container? Add to that dazzling — and dare I say — out of this world special effects and the formula works.

Director Morton Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and his effects group will blow your mind. The shots of the ship spinning in space, its cavernous interior and the trips the characters take into space are — alone — worth the price of a ticket.

Passengers

Director: Morton Tyldum

Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia

Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars

Rated PG-13 for mature themes, brief nudity. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Related content

Mr. Movie

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

View more video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.

Entertainment Videos