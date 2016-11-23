Mr. Movie review: ‘Allied’ wastes great performances from 2 excellent actors

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose) are Max and Marianne.
They’re spies in early World War II who meet in North Africa and pretend to be married. They pull off the job, fall in love, escape to London and get married. Later, British intelligence accuses her of being a German spy, and Max has to prove her innocent.
Robert Zemeckis directs, and it’s written by Steven Knight, whose most famous screenplays are the food films The Hundred-Foot Journey and Burnt. He’s better at cooking up semi-interesting romances than World War II dramas. Under Zemeckis’ leaden thumb, this one crawls.
That’s unfortunate for Pitt and Cotillard, who are good actors caught in a project that might have seemed like a good idea at the time.
Allied
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Stars: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard
Mr. Movie rating: 1 star
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It's playing at the Carmike 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas
