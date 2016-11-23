Mr. Movie review: ‘Rules Don’t Apply’ one of the year’s best

Rules don’t apply to aging actors. They’re supposed to pop up in cameos or small supporting role,s and then become invisible again. Warren Beatty, who has all but disappeared from the movie scene for the past 15 years, is back. And he’s back with a bang.
Rules Don’t Apply is his version of an aspect of the life of controversial and reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes.
You won’t care if it’s accurate or not.
Beatty’s performance as Hughes reminds you that he has stratospheric acting skills. He’s brilliant, and to date, gives the best male performance of the year. Most of the film’s focus is on two of Hughes’ drivers, played by Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Broderick, and Lilly Collins, who plays one of the bevy of young, beautiful actresses Hughes kept on the payroll, even though most of them a) never did a film and b) sometimes never met Hughes.
But like whether this is close to true or not, you won’t care. Here, plot doesn’t matter as much as style and Beatty’s Oscar-worthy directing and acting. Definitely one of the holiday season’s not to be missed films.
Rules Don’t Apply
Director: Warren Beatty
Stars: Warren Beatty, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Broderick, Lilly Collins, Martin Sheen, Ed Harris, Oliver Platt, Paul Sorvino, Candice Bergen, Annette Bening, Dabney Coleman, Amy Madigan
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
