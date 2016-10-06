'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

"The Girl on the Train" is a 2016 American mystery drama based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Emily Blunt plays Rachel Watson, a divorced alcoholic who takes the train to work daily. She fantasizes about a couple she sees during her commute. And in one of her many drunken stupors, Rachel gets off the train and becomes involved in a complicated mystery involving the couple. The film also stars Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans and Allison Janney.