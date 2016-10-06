'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

"The Girl on the Train" is a 2016 American mystery drama based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Emily Blunt plays Rachel Watson, a divorced alcoholic who takes the train to work daily. She fantasizes about a couple she sees during her commute. And in one of her many drunken stupors, Rachel gets off the train and becomes involved in a complicated mystery involving the couple. The film also stars Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans and Allison Janney.
'Free State of Jones' film trailer

'Free State of Jones' is an epic action-drama set during the Civil War, and tells the story of defiant Southern farmer, Newt Knight (Matthew McConaughey) and his extraordinary armed rebellion against the Confederacy. With small farmers and local slaves, Knight launched an uprising that led Jones County, Miss., to secede from the Confederacy, creating a Free State of Jones. Knight continued his struggle into Reconstruction.

'The Huntsman: Winter's War' movie trailer

Long before the evil Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron) was thought vanquished by Snow White’s blade, she watched silently as her sister, Freya (Emily Blunt), suffered a heartbreaking betrayal and fled their kingdom. With Freya’s ability to freeze any enemy, the young ice queen has spent decades in a remote wintry palace raising a legion of deadly huntsmen — including Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and warrior Sara (Jessica Chastain) — only to find that her prized two defied her one demand: Forever harden your hearts to love.

'The Jungle Book' movie trailer

The man-cub Mowgli flees the jungle after a threat from the tiger Shere Khan. Guided by Bagheera the panther and the bear Baloo, Mowgli embarks on a journey of self-discovery, though he also meets creatures who don't have his best interests at heart.

'Criminal' movie trailer

In 'Criminal', which plays in theaters starting April 15, 2016, the memories and skills of a deceased CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) are implanted into an unpredictable and dangerous convict (Kevin Costner).

'Midnight Special' movie trailer

In this sci-fi thriller, a father and son go on the run after the dad learns his child possesses special powers. Ultimately the father risks everything to protect his son and help fulfill a destiny that could change the world forever.

