Mr. Movie

October 6, 2016 1:10 PM

Mr. Movie review: Nate Parker’s slave revolt biopic is intense

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

The Birth of a Nation is based on the true story of the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. Pluses? Birth of a Nation has lots of them. Nate Parker — who directs, writes and stars — is charismatic, and he’s surrounded by a good supporting cast. Even though his movie crawls in spots, he’s a pretty good writer and director.

Parker plays Turner as a man who has visions and who believes — and whose family and friends believe — is destined to be a great leader. So he’s played as a kind, deeply religious Christian forced to preach the gospel to slaves on plantations other than his own. He’s also a slave, so his sermons are supposed to keep underfed and horribly mistreated slaves in line.

A couple of devastating and every ugly events happen to Turner, and he flips. The rest is history, or at least Parker’s interpretation of history.

Earlier, I italicized the words based and true. Don’t worry, though I am going to be a bit critical of Parker’s film, overall I liked the movie. But criticism of a film in this genre gets tricky. In the past, for so-so reviews of race-oriented movies like Selma, which I didn’t like, and 12 Years a Slave, which I thought was pretty good but not close to a best picture, I was labeled a racist. Writing that Brokeback Mountain was just pretty good got me called a homophobe.

I’m neither.

So I approach my knocks on Parker’s film with trepidation. This movie is about a historical event. My biggest criticism is that while Turner and other slaves were victims of a degrading and unjust system and the rebellion was righteous, Parker paints Turner as a bit nicer than he might have actually been. Or so my limited research says. Considering the social struggle now occurring in this nation, if one is going to do a historical biopic, one ought to endeavor to be as accurate as possible.

And that leads to this: I am a movie critic and I’m reviewing a movie. Doing any kind of criticism is akin to tiptoeing through a minefield. A film review is about acting, directing, storyline, writing, editing, etc. and it is not my place to judge history. This is a well-done, dark, gritty movie about the biggest black eye in this country’s history, even if it didn’t unfold exactly like Parker’s movie says.

Birth of a Nation

Director: Nate Parker

Stars: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Penelope Ann Miller, Jackie Earle Haley, Aunjanue Ellis, Colman Domingo

Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars

Rated R for extreme violence, brief nudity. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco 12 and Queensgate 12, and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

Related content

Mr. Movie

Comments

Videos

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer

View more video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.

Entertainment Videos