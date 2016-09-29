Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: 'Queen of Katwe' an uplifting true story

This is a unique, wonderful and uplifting biopic. A 9-year old girl in Uganda born into poverty stumbles onto a chess club run by a missionary. Phiona mainly went because she heard there was food. While there, she takes a shot at playing chess, and it turns out she is not just good, she’s brilliant.

Chess is a sport. Most movies about people playing chess in competition is like watching grass grow. Director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding) digs deep into how Phiona mentor and others try to lift her out of squalid conditions and how Phiona becomes a national hero and an inspiration to others in the same condition.

Best movie of this week’s bunch.

Queen of Katwe

Director: Mira Nair

Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, Madina Nalwanga

Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars

Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco 12 and Queensgate 12.

