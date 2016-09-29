'Queen of Katwe' movie trailer

Here is a clip of the Ghostbusters' receptionist Kevin, played by Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth describes his character in the upcoming film as "a big dumb puppy dog." Watch some of Kevin's cute but clueless moments.
'Free State of Jones' is an epic action-drama set during the Civil War, and tells the story of defiant Southern farmer, Newt Knight (Matthew McConaughey) and his extraordinary armed rebellion against the Confederacy. With small farmers and local slaves, Knight launched an uprising that led Jones County, Miss., to secede from the Confederacy, creating a Free State of Jones. Knight continued his struggle into Reconstruction.
In this "Finding Nemo" spin-off movie, the friendly-but-forgetful blue tang fish Dory reunites with her loved ones, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. Here, we learn about Dory's connection to California.
Lee Gates (George Clooney) is a bombastic TV personality whose popular financial network show has made him the money wiz of Wall Street. But after he hawks a high tech stock that mysteriously crashes, an irate investor (Jack O’Connell) takes Gates, his crew, and his ace producer Patty Fenn (Julia Roberts) hostage live on air. Unfolding in real time, Gates and Fenn must find a way to keep themselves alive while simultaneously uncovering the truth behind a tangle of big money lies.
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron) was thought vanquished by Snow White’s blade, she watched silently as her sister, Freya (Emily Blunt), suffered a heartbreaking betrayal and fled their kingdom. With Freya’s ability to freeze any enemy, the young ice queen has spent decades in a remote wintry palace raising a legion of deadly huntsmen — including Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and warrior Sara (Jessica Chastain) — only to find that her prized two defied her one demand: Forever harden your hearts to love.
The man-cub Mowgli flees the jungle after a threat from the tiger Shere Khan. Guided by Bagheera the panther and the bear Baloo, Mowgli embarks on a journey of self-discovery, though he also meets creatures who don't have his best interests at heart.
In 'Criminal', which plays in theaters starting April 15, 2016, the memories and skills of a deceased CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) are implanted into an unpredictable and dangerous convict (Kevin Costner).
In this sci-fi thriller, a father and son go on the run after the dad learns his child possesses special powers. Ultimately the father risks everything to protect his son and help fulfill a destiny that could change the world forever.
Fearing the actions of Superman are left unchecked, Batman takes on the man of steel, while the world wrestles with what kind of a hero it really needs. With Batman and Superman fighting each other, a new threat, Doomsday, is created by Lex Luthor. It's up to Superman and Batman to set aside their differences along with Wonder Woman to stop Lex Luthor and Doomsday from destroying Metropolis.